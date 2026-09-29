Singapore gears up for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 with after-parties and race weekend brunches
Singapore is shifting into high gear for the 2026 F1 weekend. Whether you’re heading to a glamorous party or going from brunch to after-hours, these are the venues worth checking out.
Once a year, the streets of Marina Bay transform to become a battleground for some of the world’s best drivers and fastest cars. The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place from Oct 9 to Oct 11, is a high-octane spectacle that never fails to impress. But the action doesn’t end when the chequered flag falls. Like an annual ritual, the city will once again be packed with after-dark parties where you can see and be seen. Even if you’re not a night owl, there are a number of brunch events that’ll let you revel in the energy as the city roars to life over the weekend – with good food, of course. Here are some of the parties during the F1 weekend in Singapore this 2026.
Ce La Vi Singapore
Go to enough Formula 1 races and you’ll know that one of the best ways to watch the action is from above. Ce La Vi offers sweeping views over Marina Bay, but you’ll also want to stay for the parties that follow.
The festivities start on Thursday, Oct 8, with the Kick-Off Party as Milan-based Sgamo takes over the decks with his mix of hip-hop, rave, and global club sounds. As race weekend kicks into full gear on Oct 10, head to the Club Lounge for Caiiro & Da Capo’s set, where you can expect an unforgettable night on the dance floor as the South African DJs bring their signature blend of African rhythm and electronic beats. The grand finale on Sunday, Oct 11, is helmed by global dance music veteran Carl Cox, a pioneer of electronic dance music who helped shape the UK rave scene. His three-deck skills and techno beats will be on full display at Ce La vi’s Club Lounge from 10pm till late.
General admission ranges from free entry to S$325 (US$255).
Oct 8 to Oct 11
Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971
Sushisamba Singapore
It’s a race to the fullest tummies at Sushisamba’s Race to Samba Copacabana Brunch. Held on Oct 10 and Oct 11, the race weekend brunch serves signatures from its Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian menu, alongside live stations offering everything from Australian tomahawk steak and shrimp tempura to robata-grilled dishes and sushi. The Party Brunch (S$160++) includes non-alcoholic beverages, while free-flow drinks packages range from S$40++ to S$788++. The highest tier gets you unlimited pours of Dom Perignon Vintage, Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition 2015. In typical Sushisamba style, expect to be entertained with a live DJ set, saxophonist sets and high-energy samba performances as you feast 52 floors above the city.
Oct 10 and Oct 11, 12pm to 3pm
168 Robinson Rd, Level 52 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
Amber Lounge
Few parties let you experience the glitz and glamour of Formula 1 like Amber Lounge. The long-running after-party returns to Clifford Pier, promising high-glamour evenings that command the presence of A-list celebrities and – if you’re lucky – the F1 drivers themselves. Headliners for the 2026 edition include apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul of Black Eyed Peas fame, as well as American rapper Eve. Passes for this event start from S$850++, which gets you access to all areas, free-flow house pours, and house champagne at the bar. Those who want the full experience can book the Amber Suite. Good for up to 10 guests, the S$45,000++ package includes bespoke table service, a caviar presentation, and unlimited premium beverages.
Oct 10 and Oct 11, 9pm till late
The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Level33
For panoramic views over Marina Bay with good food and drinks, there’s Level33. Its Night Race Experience includes a three-hour free-flow beverage package (S$149++), a four-course sharing menu (S$168++) and a la carte lunch and dinner options throughout the weekend. Its craft beers are another draw – LeVeL33 holds the Guinness World Records title for the world’s highest microbrewery in a building, nearly 150m above ground.
Oct 9 to Oct 11,
8 Marina Boulevard, #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981
Atlas
The excitement of race weekend is clearly enough to keep Atlas open all week. From noon till 6pm, the Art Deco-inspired gin palace will break tradition by keeping its doors open on Sunday for the aptly named Sunday Pitstop, serving specially curated cocktails and indulgent light bites like lobster rolls and Kaluga caviar on blinis. It’ll also drop its formal dress code for one day only, inviting guests to come as they are.
Tickets here.
Oct 11, 12pm - 6pm
600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778
Chivas Regal x Highhouse
Perched 62 floors above the city, HighHouse is going big for the final night of race weekend. From 10pm till late, the space will be transformed into an immersive Chivas Regal experience for the Rise Above the Race After Party. Expect DJ sets by duo Nervo – who have performed at Tomorrowland, EDC and Ultra Music Festival – as well as a chance to savour the Leclerc Spritz, a reinvention of an Italian classic that’s co-created with Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc.
Pre-sale tickets are priced at S$40, and S$50 at the door, including a glass of Leclerc Spritz.
Oct 11, 10.30pm to 3am
The Nanson
Private members’ club The Nanson is opening its doors to the public for one night only for PR1X: District Red. The party will transform the space into a fictional neon-lit Asian metropolis inspired by the backstreets of Hong Kong, old-school Chinatown, vintage hotel lounges and late-night listening bars. It unfolds across three districts, each with its own identity, atmosphere and soundtrack.
At the heart of it all is Rouge Temple, the main room where Singapore’s Sivanesh, Hong Kong’s Willer, and HE.R Soundsystem promise high-energy beats. The Saloon is a grungier space with underground house music courtesy of Singapore’s Dodgy Yamamoto, while Dragon Den promises hypnotic rhythms thanks to Hong Kong-based Belloy and Singapore’s Watch Her Bern.
Tickets here.
Oct 10, 10pm to 4am
InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Level 3, 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909
Tanjong Beach Club
You don’t have to be in the CBD to experience the electrifying energy of the Formula 1 races. Over at Sentosa, Tanjong Beach Club presents Circuit Soleil, a four-day extravaganza that promises champagne brunches, sunset grills and wellness activities. Held from Oct 8 to Oct 11, guests can look forward to Puglian fare by chef Mirko Febbrile, alongside caviar bites, frose, and a show-stopping champagne tower. Detox at Sea, Sweat and Recovery on the final day, which will snap you right out of the bubbly-fuelled weekend reverie with a beach bootcamp, ice baths, a hearty breakfast spread and soulful DJ sets. If you insist on keeping the momentum going though, the good people at TBC have a Bloody Mary cart on standby.
Tickets here.
Oct 8 to Oct 11
120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098942