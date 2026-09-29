Singapore gears up for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 with after-parties and race weekend brunches

Go to enough Formula 1 races and you’ll know that one of the best ways to watch the action is from above. Ce La Vi offers sweeping views over Marina Bay, but you’ll also want to stay for the parties that follow.

The festivities start on Thursday, Oct 8, with the Kick-Off Party as Milan-based Sgamo takes over the decks with his mix of hip-hop, rave, and global club sounds. As race weekend kicks into full gear on Oct 10, head to the Club Lounge for Caiiro & Da Capo’s set, where you can expect an unforgettable night on the dance floor as the South African DJs bring their signature blend of African rhythm and electronic beats. The grand finale on Sunday, Oct 11, is helmed by global dance music veteran Carl Cox, a pioneer of electronic dance music who helped shape the UK rave scene. His three-deck skills and techno beats will be on full display at Ce La vi’s Club Lounge from 10pm till late.

General admission ranges from free entry to S$325 (US$255).

Oct 8 to Oct 11

Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971

Sushisamba Singapore