Singapore nightlife goes full throttle for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 weekend
Fasten your seatbelts for some high-octane action as the city shifts gears with F1 fever steering into Singapore next weekend (Oct 3 to Oct 5). Here are the hottest parties worth a pit stop during the Singapore Grand Prix 2025.
Formula One’s original night race lights up the city from Oct 3 to Oct 5 with non-stop fun all weekend. From electrifying entertainment and the most lavish soirees with free-flowing champagne to a stellar line-up of renowned international and local DJs revving up the heat on the dancefloors, Singapore will once again come alive with glitz, glamour and racing fever. Here are some of the hottest parties beyond the velvet rope to revel in during the F1 weekend.
ELEVATION LOUNGE BY MOET & CHANDON
A hot air balloon ride in the heart of the city? Say less. Moet & Chandon’s iconic champagne cork-shaped hot air balloon floats into Singapore to mark the brand’s return as the official champagne of Formula 1 for the next decade. It will be the first time the Moet & Chandon hot air balloon will take flight during race night in Singapore, and a limited number of these ultra-exclusive experiences will be available to the public at the Elevation Lounge during the race weekend. The Parisian-styled pop-up is a collaboration with SUSHISAMBA set against vibrant samba performances, DJ sets and signature bites between chilled glasses of Moet & Chandon – simply make a purchase at the lounge and you could win a ride up above the Singapore skyline in the captive hot air balloon each evening. Visit the Moet on Track page for a chance to win other exclusive race-week experiences and prizes here.
Oct 3 to Oct 5, 3pm to 11pm
Bayfront Event Space 2A, Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018970’
RED BULL RACING AFTER PARTY
For one night only, GAIAVIP transforms the Capitol Theatre Kempinski into the ultimate post-qualifying after-party with a stellar lineup of world-class international and local DJs. Headlining the Singapore Grand Prix Patron × Oracle Red Bull Racing Official After Party is Swedish DJ and producer Vidojean and acclaimed French duo Faul & Wad – global house music forces that have graced the stages of Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and more. Doors open at 7pm with free-flow Patron Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, and Bombay Sapphire Gin, available from 9.30pm to 12.30am plus an exclusive collaboration with Employees Only helming the VVIP special edition bar. Tickets start at S$258 (early bird) and S$288 (advance) up to S$25,888 for VVIP tables for 25 guests including bespoke privileges and stays at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel. Book here.
4 Oct, 7pm till late
Capitol Theatre Kempinski, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906
AMBER LOUNGE
The official F1 after-party returns for its 16th year, now presented by Moet & Chandon. Expect nothing less than high glamour, A-list celebrities and personalities, and possibly F1 drivers themselves dropping in amid premium pours of Moet & Chandon, as live music performances take the stage. Big names headlining F1’s most iconic after-party this year include platinum-selling British DJ and producer Jonas Blue and R&B artiste Jay Sean. VIP passes start from S$850+ per person (Oct 4) and S$1,250+ per person (Oct 5) with a free flow of selected beverages including house champagne, up to S$45,000++ for a semi-private Amber Suite for a group of 10 to 15 with unlimited Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage, Sturion caviar, Don Julio Reposado, specialty cocktails and premium spirits. There’s also the Diamond Suite – a one-of-one ultra private bespoke suite for up to 25 guests with an eye-watering price tag only available upon request – for the ultimate flex at F1’s most exclusive after-party on the grand prix circuit. Book here.
Oct 4 and Oct 5, 10pm till late
The Clifford Pier, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
MANDALA MANSION
Powered by Mandala Club, Mandala Mansion is back for its fourth year with a one-night-only takeover of HighHouse and Nova promising to be a night of non-stop partying and free-flowing champagne over three floors of one of Singapore’s most iconic rooftop nightlife destinations. Dance the night away surrounded by 360-degree views of Marina Bay to a powerhouse line-up with headliner Jay Sean plus popular international and local acts including Tenerife-born CHICHIv, DJ PBH from the UK, Filipino viral sensation SIANGYOO, and Singapore’s own Jeremy Boon, Jade Rasif and more. Book here.
5 Oct, Doors open from 4pm till late.
HighHouse and NOVA, 1 Raffles Place, levels 61-62, Singapore 048616
OVERDRIVE
Fasten your seatbelts for the longest rooftop party of the season – 38 hours of day-to-night-to-day DJ programming starting at noon all the way till the next morning. Set against the city’s most iconic skyline, CE LA VI’s electrifying two-day marathon features Canadian house icons Art Department, known for their deep, hypnotic, and genre-defying sound that has redefined underground music from Coachella to DC10 Ibiza, as well as French DJ duo KUNDA and their signature fusion Afro-house grooves on Saturday, Oct 4. Keeping the rooftop energy in overdrive on Sunday are CE LA VI's resident powerhouse DJs like Brendon P, Leonard T, Godwin P, Kenneth F and more on decks till 6am the next morn – so you could technically head straight to the office and make it in time for work. Though we think your body will probably thank you for taking leave instead. Tickets start at S$58 for the free-standing event. Book here.
4 Oct – 12pm to 8am on Oct 5
5 Oct – 12pm to 6am on Oct 6
CE LA VI, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Tower 3, Singapore 018971