Singapore nightlife goes full throttle for F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 weekend

A hot air balloon ride in the heart of the city? Say less. Moet & Chandon’s iconic champagne cork-shaped hot air balloon floats into Singapore to mark the brand’s return as the official champagne of Formula 1 for the next decade. It will be the first time the Moet & Chandon hot air balloon will take flight during race night in Singapore, and a limited number of these ultra-exclusive experiences will be available to the public at the Elevation Lounge during the race weekend. The Parisian-styled pop-up is a collaboration with SUSHISAMBA set against vibrant samba performances, DJ sets and signature bites between chilled glasses of Moet & Chandon – simply make a purchase at the lounge and you could win a ride up above the Singapore skyline in the captive hot air balloon each evening. Visit the Moet on Track page for a chance to win other exclusive race-week experiences and prizes here.

Oct 3 to Oct 5, 3pm to 11pm

Bayfront Event Space 2A, Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018970’