From a Chanel fashion show to a Prada cafe: Why Singapore is becoming a global luxury lifestyle hub

The year 2025 proved to be a standout moment in Singapore’s luxury lifestyle scene. It began on a high note in January when Louis Vuitton staged its Takashi Murakami collection pop-up in a heritage building in Joo Chiat, drawing eager crowds and setting off a wave of social-media buzz.

It was also the year global brands across various categories deepened their presence in Singapore’s F&B scene. Watch brand Audemars Piguet opened a cafe at Raffles Singapore, choosing the city as the stage for this world-first concept. Similarly, Italian fashion house Prada launched a cafe at Ion Orchard, its first such venture in Asia, while carmaker Audi introduced a bakery and speakeasy bar inside its Chinatown showroom.

American fashion brand Coach debuted a cafe at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in July, and later on a New York-style full-service restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport in October.