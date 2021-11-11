What’s new in KL? Where to eat, sleep and shop on your VTL trip

After what seems like ages, we can finally make our way to Malaysia for a holiday again. Starting from Nov 29, Singapore and Malaysia will launch a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Malaysia’s capital city has always been an attractive travel destination for those who don’t wish to travel too far from Singapore. It’s full of culinary hangouts, shopping spots and unique hotels.

Since your last holiday in the city pre-pandemic, here are some of KL’s latest openings.