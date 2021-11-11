What’s new in KL? Where to eat, sleep and shop on your VTL trip
If you're thinking of a short getaway to the Malaysian capital, here are the city's newest restaurants, shops, cafes and hotels that have sprung up since the pandemic began.
After what seems like ages, we can finally make our way to Malaysia for a holiday again. Starting from Nov 29, Singapore and Malaysia will launch a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
Malaysia’s capital city has always been an attractive travel destination for those who don’t wish to travel too far from Singapore. It’s full of culinary hangouts, shopping spots and unique hotels.
Since your last holiday in the city pre-pandemic, here are some of KL’s latest openings.
AMI SUITES
Ami Suites is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Mont Kiara. With eclectic spaces designed in bold colour palettes, the hotel is replete with Instagrammable spots. Rooms are spacious, with clear cityscape views of the nearby KLCC. There is also a stunningly designed Mosaic Pool and Floating Butterfly Garden, perfect for your Insta shots.
HOSHUN
Craving Japanese cuisine? Hoshun, which opened its doors in early 2021, offers both kaiseki and sushi omakase. At Hoshun’s sushi counter, which takes up the entire main dining area, watch as the restaurant’s skilled chefs expertly grill and slice sashimi.
VERNAKULAR
For a bout of shopping, pay a visit to Vernakular in Bangsar. Part-coffee bar and part-concept store, it offers a curated collection of timepieces alongside a selection of coffee and cakes. Brands include Olivia Burton, Timex, Bravur and William L 1985.
BURROW
For your tea time snack, head over to Burrow for coffee, caneles and cakes. Located in Bangsar Shopping Centre, must-tries include the maple pecan canele, salted caramel chocolate cake and pineapple carrot cake, baked fresh daily.
HIDE
Also new to KL’s fine dining scene is Hide, a speakeasy style restaurant “hidden” behind a wall of paintings at the entrance of The Ritz-Carlton Residences. Here, you’ll dine at the 13-seater sushi bar, where a seafood-focused gastronomic affair awaits. However, prior planning is required, as the restaurant gets booked out early.
DOUBLETREE PUTRAJAYA LAKESIDE HOTEL
For a change in the city scenery, book a stay at the newly opened Doubletree Putrajaya Lakeside Hotel. Situated by Putrajaya Lake, the resort boasts several family-friendly amenities such as onsite restaurants and an outdoor splash pool. There are 10 types of accommodation across 290 guestrooms, including a Presidential Villa.
SMALL SHIFTING SPACE
Located at the Petaling Street area, Small Shifting Space is a coffee and wine bar in one. Expect a well-thought-out list of natural wines, small sharing plates for bites and excellent coffee made with locally roasted coffee beans.
PARKROYAL COLLECTION KUALA LUMPUR
Bookmark this if you’re making a trip to KL in 2022 instead. The 535-room hotel Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur is scheduled to open in June next year. It will be the new landmark in the Bukit Bintang area, featuring biophilic landscaping and eco-chic design. There will be an entire floor dedicated to wellness with amenities such as a spa, gym, fitness studio and pool.