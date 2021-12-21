What’s new in Johor? Where to sip, sup and sleep in style on your VTL trip

Popping over to Johor used to be commonplace but this has completely changed since the pandemic. However with the introduction of the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL, there seems to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel. If you’re thinking of living it up in Johor, here are some must-try new spots.

BINCHOTAN

From the same team that gifted Johor Bahru with Sushi Shin (which opened just a hair before the border shut in February 2020), Binchotan is well and truly a pandemic baby that opened in February 2021. It’s telling that despite the challenges, Sushi Shin managed to glide through the pandemic with flying colours and build enough of a reputation with Johor gourmands to set the stage for Binchotan.