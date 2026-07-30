The Singapore Martini Club opens with more than 50 martinis and rail travel glamour

There is a new cocktail bar in Singapore that takes guests on a journey through one of the world’s most enduring cocktails: the martini.

Behind an exterior resembling a vintage train carriage, The Singapore Martini Club draws inspiration from the romance of long-distance rail travel. Window-side seats evoke private compartments, while plush seating and vintage decorative touches recreate the atmosphere of a luxury railway carriage. Guests can also sit at the bar and watch the bartenders at work.