The Singapore Martini Club opens with more than 50 martinis and rail travel glamour
Located at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, the new cocktail bar serves more than 50 martinis, from classic recipes to contemporary creations, in a space inspired by the golden age of luxury rail travel.
There is a new cocktail bar in Singapore that takes guests on a journey through one of the world’s most enduring cocktails: the martini.
Behind an exterior resembling a vintage train carriage, The Singapore Martini Club draws inspiration from the romance of long-distance rail travel. Window-side seats evoke private compartments, while plush seating and vintage decorative touches recreate the atmosphere of a luxury railway carriage. Guests can also sit at the bar and watch the bartenders at work.
The concept comes from bar veteran Dario Knox, the creative mind behind The Backdrop at Voco Orchard Singapore, who is known for an old-world, vintage-inspired aesthetic.
The menu extends the travel theme through a series of flavour “stations”, including Zesty, Fruity, Tea, Savoury and Pop Culture. More than 50 martinis are available, including zero-proof options.
Among them is the Karuizawa Martini (S$25), made with vodka, green apple, shiso, celery and lime for a crisp, herbaceous finish. The Mayfair Night Martini (S$24) combines gin, Earl Grey tea, violet and lemon, while the Tokyo Spice Martini (S$25) blends tequila with shichimi spice and lemon for a savoury, fiery finish.
A signature drink is the Sub-Zero Dirty Martini (S$36), a house creation made with a blend of gins, brines and dry vermouth. Chilled to below 0 degrees Celsius and served tableside, it is notably cold, smooth and punchy.
Traditionalists can choose from classics such as the Dry Martini, Vesper, Dirty Martini, Bone-Dry Martini and Gibson. Those new to the drink can start with a tasting flight featuring three fruity martinis.
Olives are given their own place on the menu. The Singapore Martini Club offers a selection of premium olives sourced from different growing regions around the world, with each chosen to complement particular vermouth and spirit profiles.
The food menu includes more substantial options such as Tuna Belly Tartare with Sesame and Yuzu (S$28) and the Calabrese Bikini with Miso (S$25). For dessert, diners can add an alcoholic twist to the Affogato alla Vaniglia (S$16) by replacing the espresso with an Espresso Martini for an additional charge.
The Singapore Martini Club is open daily until 2am. Reservations are available online, while walk-ins are also welcome.