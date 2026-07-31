5 Singapore hotels to check into for the National Day long weekend
From neighbourhood stays in Chinatown and Selegie to a quieter Sentosa escape, these hotels offer plenty of reasons to play tourist at home over the SG61 long weekend.
The June school holidays may have come and gone, along with your annual leave and a healthy chunk of last year’s bonus. But here's the good news: The National Day long weekend is just around the corner.
If you’re already craving another escape – but your wallet is politely suggesting you stay in the +65 – consider this your sign to book a staycation.
Thankfully, there are plenty of options.
Over the past year, Singapore’s hotel scene has welcomed a wave of new openings and major refurbishments, from rainforest retreats and secluded Sentosa resorts to stylish city boltholes in the heart of town.
Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend, a family getaway or simply looking for an excuse to swap household chores for room service and a fluffy bathrobe, there’s plenty of reason to play tourist in your own city.
Better still, every hotel on this list belongs to a major loyalty programme, including Accor Live Limitless (ALL), Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) and Marriott Bonvoy. That means you can put those accumulated points to use – or start earning towards your next holiday.
Hilton Honors members will have more options soon, too, with NoMad Singapore and DoubleTree by Hilton Robertson Quay due to welcome their first guests later this year. For now, here are some of the newest stays to consider for the National Day long weekend.
HOTEL WATERLOO SINGAPORE – HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION (ACCOR LIVE LIMITLESS)
Who’s it for: Young couples, culture lovers and groups of friends who would rather spend their staycation exploring the neighbourhood than getting around by taxi.
If your ideal staycation involves spending as much time exploring the neighbourhood as you do enjoying the hotel, Hotel Waterloo Singapore makes a convenient base.
Opened in January 2026 as part of Accor’s Handwritten Collection, the hotel puts you in the heart of the Bras Basah-Bugis arts and heritage district, with plenty to explore on foot.
Within a 10-minute walk are the Singapore Art Museum, National Museum of Singapore, The Cathay, CHIJMES and the Bugis shopping belt.
Nearby are Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple and Sri Krishnan Temple, two longstanding fixtures of the Waterloo Street precinct..
Food options range from Albert Centre’s hawker stalls to newer arrivals at Bugis+, while the neighbourhood is also dotted with cafes and bars including Kurasu Singapore, Mama Diam and Practice Tuckshop.
Back at the hotel, contemporary rooms come with smart features including voice-controlled lighting and mobile key access, while service robots can deliver selected items to your door. There is also an outdoor pool, fitness centre and Antler & Ember, the hotel’s restaurant.
LYF CHINATOWN SINGAPORE (ASCOTT STAR REWARDS)
Who’s it for: Solo explorers, young couples and anyone who likes discovering new bars, cafes and shops on foot.
Opened in July 2026, Lyf Chinatown Singapore puts guests in the middle of one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, where historic shophouses sit alongside cocktail bars, speciality coffee shops and a constantly evolving dining scene.
The hotel itself keeps things refreshingly fuss-free. The rooms are compact but cleverly designed, while generous communal spaces – including co-working lounges, shared kitchens, laundry facilities and social hangout areas – encourage guests to mingle.
It is a very different proposition from a traditional luxury hotel – and that is the point. Think of it as a base for exploring the neighbourhood, with communal spaces that make meeting fellow travellers easy.
Fortunately, there's plenty worth exploring. Chinatown's bustling heritage streets, Maxwell Food Centre, Kada, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Sri Mariamman Temple are all a leisurely stroll away, while Telok Ayer and Amoy Street beckon with some of Singapore's hottest restaurants, cocktail bars and cafes.
THE LAURUS, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT, SINGAPORE (MARRIOTT BONVOY)
Who’s it for: Couples and families looking for a quieter Sentosa escape away from the busiest attractions.
Sentosa has no shortage of luxury hotels, but The Laurus takes a quieter approach than many of its larger neighbours.
Opened in late 2025 as part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, the resort remains one of Sentosa’s newer hotel options.
The biggest surprise? It doesn't feel like a typical Sentosa resort. Although connected to Weave, Resorts World Sentosa’s lifestyle and retail hub, the property manages to feel remarkably private.
Its low-rise design and understated interiors help create a sense of calm, offering a contrast to Sentosa’s busier attractions and beach clubs.
The 183-room resort is geared towards wellness and relaxation, with a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa facilities and several F&B venues designed for leisurely meals and tipples rather than rushed pit stops.
Families will appreciate the generous room layouts, while couples looking to slow down can easily divide their time between the pool, spa and long lunches.
Should you want to venture out, Palawan Beach, Siloso Beach, WEAVE and the wider Resorts World Sentosa precinct are all nearby. Back at the hotel, the atmosphere is considerably calmer.
OAKWOOD PREMIER RAFFLES PLACE SINGAPORE (ASCOTT STAR REWARDS)
Who’s it for: Singles and couples who like the idea of a polished CBD stay with apartment-style comforts.
We get it. You’re not the outdoorsy or beach-loving type. Your ultimate fantasy is to wake up in the middle of the city, stare out the floor-to-ceiling window, nurse a Nespresso in your fluffy bathrobe, and delight in the fact that you have absolutely no agenda for the day.
Opened in April, Oakwood Premier Raffles Place brings Ascott’s premium serviced-residence concept to the CBD, occupying seven levels of CapitaSpring. It offers a more residential take on a city staycation, with the conveniences of an apartment alongside hotel-style services.
The 299-room property is designed for longer stays, which means you'll enjoy amenities that conventional hotel rooms often can't offer, such as fully equipped kitchenettes and separate living areas in selected room categories.
Facilities include a 25m outdoor lap pool, an outdoor fitness park with a 400m jogging track, an indoor gym, an alfresco barbecue area and a self-service laundrette.
When you're ready to venture out, you're spoiled for choice. Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and the Singapore River are within easy walking distance, whether you're after riverside cocktails, late-night bites or a leisurely morning walk.
Lau Pa Sat is nearby, while CapitaSpring’s Green Oasis, spanning Levels 17 to 20, offers landscaped spaces above the CBD. Check visiting hours and access requirements before heading up.
VAREL SINGAPORE, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL (MARRIOTT BONVOY)
Who’s it for: Couples, young families and design lovers who prefer neighbourhood character to a Marina Bay setting.
Selegie has always been one of Singapore's most colourful neighbourhoods. Now, it has a brand-new boutique hotel to match. Opened in April, Varel Singapore joins Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio – a collection of independently styled hotels designed to reflect their locations.
That neighbourhood focus carries into the interiors, which draw on the surrounding precinct’s cultural heritage through locally inspired details.
Think warm textures, artisanal touches and locally inspired design details (such as vintage scissor grill motifs) that feel contemporary without veering into theme-park territory. It's a refreshing departure from other cookie-cutter city hotels.
Inside are thoughtfully designed guestrooms with city views, an outdoor rooftop infinity pool, and an all-day dining venue, Hathaway Autograph.
Step outside and Little India, Rochor and Jalan Besar are all within easy reach, bringing a mix of restaurants, cafes, shops and cultural attractions.
Mustafa Centre is also nearby and open around the clock, whether you happen to need a suitcase, pressure cooker or packet of pistachios at 2am. Venture a little further and Bugis and Kampong Gelam are also within reach.