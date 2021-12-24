3 new restaurants opening in Singapore in 2022. Mark your calendars, foodies!
As we wrap up 2021 and usher in 2022, here are three new restaurant openings to look forward to in the new year.
Hoping to continue your foodie adventures in 2022? Here’s some good news – the year is off to a good start with the opening of several culinary hotspots. Put these on your list of must-visits.
ROSEMEAD
Modern Californian fine dining restaurant Rosemead, a concept from award-winning bar Jigger & Pony, will open its doors on Dec 28, just in time for your food adventures in the new year.
Located in a 1920s heritage building near Raffles Place, Rosemead presents contemporary fine dining in a relaxed, convivial setting. Helmed by chef David Tang, the restaurant offers modern Californian cuisine infused with French, Italian, Mexican, Chinese and Japanese influences. Dishes include slow-cooked wagyu short rib with black truffle and bone marrow, grilled Canary Islands bass, Chioggia beet and chermoula, embered heirloom pumpkin, squash seed and Mexican mole.
The restaurant comprises a main dining area, a bar serving selections from Rosemead’s fine wine list and polished cocktails, a charming al fresco dining area and a bakery counter.
Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704
ESTATE & GINGER LILY
When the new Hilton Singapore Orchard opens its doors on March 2, 2022, it will also welcome two new restaurants – Estate, a modern all-day dining buffet restaurant and Ginger Lily, an elegant botanical-inspired lounge and bar.
Ahead of their openings, the hotel is hosting a two-day pop-up dining event on Jan 21 and Jan 22 as an exclusive preview to the new concepts. The pop-up event will take over the current premise of Eat At My Kitchen at Dempsey Hill for two days. A four- and six-course tasting menu along with optional alcohol pairings are available for lunch and dinner respectively and can be booked via Chope. The menus will include carefully handpicked dishes such as black truffle roasted duck, honey soy glazed Australian short ribs, squid ink tagliatelle with octopus confit and an unmissable dessert, The Ginger Lily.
For reservations, click here
5 ON 25
If you need another reason to book a staycation at Andaz Singapore, here’s one. The hotel is opening the doors to its latest modern Cantonese restaurant, 5 On 25, on Jan 10. Helmed by executive chef Lim Hong Lih, the restaurant, named after the five taste senses and perched on the hotel’s 25th floor, presents a fresh take on Cantonese cuisine with an emphasis on fresh, sustainable seafood. It will also feature tea selections curated by the hotel’s own tea sommelier, alongside a tea pairing menu.
The restaurant is designed by internationally acclaimed architect, Andre Fu, who spearheaded the design of Andaz in 2017. Fu has transformed the 321 sq m space into a sleek, romantic take on a classic Chinese supper club.
5 On 25 is located at 5 Fraser Street Singapore