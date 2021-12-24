3 new restaurants opening in Singapore in 2022. Mark your calendars, foodies!

Modern Californian fine dining restaurant Rosemead, a concept from award-winning bar Jigger & Pony, will open its doors on Dec 28, just in time for your food adventures in the new year.

Located in a 1920s heritage building near Raffles Place, Rosemead presents contemporary fine dining in a relaxed, convivial setting. Helmed by chef David Tang, the restaurant offers modern Californian cuisine infused with French, Italian, Mexican, Chinese and Japanese influences. Dishes include slow-cooked wagyu short rib with black truffle and bone marrow, grilled Canary Islands bass, Chioggia beet and chermoula, embered heirloom pumpkin, squash seed and Mexican mole.

The restaurant comprises a main dining area, a bar serving selections from Rosemead’s fine wine list and polished cocktails, a charming al fresco dining area and a bakery counter.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704

ESTATE & GINGER LILY

When the new Hilton Singapore Orchard opens its doors on March 2, 2022, it will also welcome two new restaurants – Estate, a modern all-day dining buffet restaurant and Ginger Lily, an elegant botanical-inspired lounge and bar.