Singapore’s most exciting new restaurants are bars. Or is it the other way around?

For the last 18 months, restaurants, bars and diners have bent, swivelled and stretched to keep us fed, engaged, socialised and employed. Safe distancing, lockdowns, semi-lockdowns, tables for only two, no music, no mingling – we’ve dodged the hits, dutifully ordered takeaway, stopped drinking at 10.30pm and shot dirty looks at the shrill voices from the next table amid the echoes of a music-less dining room.

Evidently, we are a resilient people and these strange times have spawned a new breed of F&B establishments designed to offer the complete experience in one space. Where in the past a big night out involved dinner at a restaurant and drinks at a bar and/or club, the last year has heralded the need for food, booze, wine and coffee in a single venue. Why waste an evening bellying up from place to place when you have to put down the bottle at 10.30pm, right?

In that sense, it is possible to view the latest clutch of restaurants and bars as the outgrowth of this strange phenomenon.