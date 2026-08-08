Singapore’s only sake brewery is in Jurong, making pulut hitam sake and winning recognition in Japan

In an industrial estate in Jurong, inside a building filled with seafood suppliers, there’s a tiny space that fights its way through the heat, humidity and pong of fish to brew Singapore’s first and only sake.

Orchid Sake Brewery is one of a kind, for obvious reasons. Small but mighty, it has already made its mark. Its sake is paired with fine food at Michelin-starred restaurants like Labyrinth and Sushi Kimura Plus, and goes equally well with bold plates at places like perpetually-booked-out Smalls and laid-back SG Taps. It has picked up awards at multiple competitions, including a gold at the Tokyo Sake Challenge 2026. Since brewing its first batch in November 2024, Orchid Sake Brewery has seen demand grow so strongly that production has tripled compared with last year.

The outfit is run by Singaporean Reuben Oh, together with Yumiko Yamamoto, who moved from Japan to Singapore nearly three years ago to join Oh’s sake making start-up.