Ramadan Iftar: The best places to break your fast with friends and family

The holy month of Ramadan began on Saturday evening (Apr 2) when the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims will fast for 30 consecutive days. The fasting ends each evening as the sun sets and resumes when it rises. The act of fasting symbolises the purification of body and mind, allowing Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and grow closer to Allah or God.

It is an act of devotion filled with equal parts sacrifice and joy as it draws families and communities together, highlighting the sense of gratitude as a day of hunger and thirst comes to a close.

Iftar, the evening meal that signals the end of the day’s fast, is a communal event surrounded by family and friends. It can be as simple as rice and a few dishes at home or as elaborate as a buffet spread laden with all manner of dishes imaginable.

