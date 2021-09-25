Singapore is second most expensive country for fine dining
According to a new report, Singapore placed second in a ranking of the most expensive countries for dining at top-rated Michelin-starred restaurants. How much does an average Michelin meal cost here?
As a respectable foodie, you have a long list of Michelin-starred restaurants to tick off your bucket list. After all, Singapore’s Michelin list just gets more exciting every year.
This year, for example, saw the addition of Zen as the city’s latest three-starred restaurant, in addition to Odette and Les Amis.
But did you know that Singapore is the second most expensive country for dining at a top-rated Michelin restaurant?
According to a report by international food magazine Chef’s Pencil, a full tasting menu in Singapore costs an average of US$364 (S$490). Denmark took the top spot with an average of US$404, while Sweden came in third place with an average cost of US$327.
Meanwhile, Singapore also took the fourth spot in a ranking of the most expensive cities for dining at a top-rated Michelin restaurant. Copenhagen came in first place (US$448), followed by Shanghai in second (US$406) and Kyoto in third (US$401).
In contrast, Thailand is the most affordable country for a Michelin meal (US$173), followed by Ireland (US$212) and South Korea (US$213).
Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok is also the most affordable city for a Michelin meal (US$173), followed by Lyon (US$203) and Seoul (US$213).
Singapore might be an expensive country for fine dining, but here’s a tip, if you don't know it already – go for lunch instead, as lunch menus at Michelin restaurants are generally more affordable.