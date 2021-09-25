Singapore is second most expensive country for fine dining

But did you know that Singapore is the second most expensive country for dining at a top-rated Michelin restaurant?

According to a report by international food magazine Chef’s Pencil, a full tasting menu in Singapore costs an average of US$364 (S$490). Denmark took the top spot with an average of US$404, while Sweden came in third place with an average cost of US$327.

Meanwhile, Singapore also took the fourth spot in a ranking of the most expensive cities for dining at a top-rated Michelin restaurant. Copenhagen came in first place (US$448), followed by Shanghai in second (US$406) and Kyoto in third (US$401).