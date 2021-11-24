More staycation options: 5 hotels opening in Singapore in 2022

Logo
Several hotels are preparing to open their doors in Singapore next year. Here are five new staycation spots for you to choose from.

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa. (Photo: Accor)
Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
24 Nov 2021 11:21AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:21AM)
Here in Singapore, there’s a myriad of hotels to choose from when it comes to booking a staycation with your loved ones. And with several hotels opening their doors here for the first time next year, the offering is set to become even more exciting. Here are the most anticipated newcomers to keep an eye out for. 

ARTYZEN CUSCADEN

Hong Kong-based Artyzen Hospitality Group is unveiling its first property in Singapore next year. Artyzen Cuscaden will be located along Cuscaden Road, right in the heart of bustling Orchard Road. There will be a total of 142 rooms, eight of which are suites, housed in a 20-storey building.

Amenities include three F&B outlets offering Peranakan-inspired cuisines. There will also be a rooftop restaurant, as well as a Garden Spa.

HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

A guest room in Hilton Singapore Orchard. (Photo: Hilton Singapore Orchard)

The new Hilton Singapore Orchard will make its debut in January 2022, taking over the former Mandarin Orchard Singapore. It is Hilton’s largest property in Asia Pacific, boasting a total of 1,080 rooms.

Rooms and suites are designed with a botanical theme. A highlight of the property is its new pillarless ballrooms which can host meetings, conventions, exhibitions, weddings and other social celebrations.

RAFFLES SENTOSA RESORT & SPA

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa will feature 61 villas. (Photo: Accor)

Next year, Singapore will officially be home to two Raffles-branded hotels with the debut of Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa. Set in over 100,000 sq m of lush landscaping, the Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa is a villa-only resort, with 61 villas in all. Villas will range in size from 260 sq m for one-bedders to 450 sq m for four-bedders. Each villa will also come with its own private pool and terrace. 

Facilities include a bar, restaurants, fitness centre and the renowned Raffles Spa.

PULLMAN SINGAPORE ORCHARD

The former Grand Park Orchard is slated to reopen as Pullman Singapore Orchard after an extensive refurbishment. The property will feature a total of 308 rooms, refurbished with Pullman’s contemporary design standards in mind.

The hotel is located a short walk away from shopping haunts such as Paragon, Takashimaya, ION Orchard and the flagship Apple Store. Bold dining concepts will also be introduced to delight the palates of locals and visitors.

THE SINGAPORE EDITION

Edition Hotels is a unique concept of luxury boutique hotels conceived by the American hotelier and Marriott International. The first Singapore Edition hotel will open here in 2022, located on the former site of Boulevard Hotel.

In all, the eight-storey hotel will feature 190 rooms, stylishly designed with a sophisticated flair. It will be Edition Hotels’ first ultra-luxe offering. 

Source: CNA/st/ds

