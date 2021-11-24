More staycation options: 5 hotels opening in Singapore in 2022

Hong Kong-based Artyzen Hospitality Group is unveiling its first property in Singapore next year. Artyzen Cuscaden will be located along Cuscaden Road, right in the heart of bustling Orchard Road. There will be a total of 142 rooms, eight of which are suites, housed in a 20-storey building.

Amenities include three F&B outlets offering Peranakan-inspired cuisines. There will also be a rooftop restaurant, as well as a Garden Spa.

HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD