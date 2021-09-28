The Singapore tour operators helping travellers navigate complex safety protocols

While holidays used to mean breezing past immigration gates before hopping on a plane, the pandemic has now built up a barrage of administrative and health check hoops to jump through the moment we book a flight or hotel.

Does this mean we’re resigned to stressful holidays of constantly monitoring regulations, anxiety over missing forms, and panic at what to do if a sudden lockdown occurs?

Not if you place your itinerary in the hands of experienced travel operators, such as The Travel Corporation (TTC), Scott Dunn, andBeyond and Lightfoot Travel.