Put down the meat: The Singapore Vegan Festival is back

According to data company YouGov, one in 20 Singaporeans are either vegetarian or vegan, led by those aged between 35 and 44 years old. In the last decade, plant-based food options have proliferated across the island, from vegan hamburger patties served at the likes of Burger King and Omakase Burger to the opening of the first plant-based eatery and grocery store concept Green Common.

Whether for health, religious or environmental concerns, it is clear that veganism is a growing movement in Singapore and businesses are responding to the demand.