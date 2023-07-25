This French winemaker thinks Singapore’s wine consumers have become more mature and adventurous

But in 2017, when he and his private banker wife Marie-Alix decided to move to Asia, they chose Singapore as their base. It was the place for us to live, he said, even more than Hong Kong.

“I wanted to start my family, and between Singapore and Hongkong, I felt Singapore would be a better ‘nest’. It is calmer, green with a lower density of buildings, and I loved the diversity of influences.”

We spoke on a Zoom call a few weeks after our last meeting in Singapore at a dinner at three-Michelin-starred Odette. On the eve of Singapore’s first Vinexpo in May 2023, he hosted a number of Mas de Daumas Gassac’s trusted clients and distributors from all over Asia. The idea was to trace Mas de Daumas Gassac’s 40 years of wine history with his Asian clientele.

It was a momentous occasion and, inadvertently, a farewell to his beloved city, Singapore. Over seven years, he accomplished his goal with aplomb. Mas’s wines pour at top Asian establishments like Odette and Les Amis in Singapore as well as Petrus and Caprice in Hong Kong. Also, he established an exclusive distributor in each Asian city under his purview. It was time to return to the valley of Gassac, where the winery is based.

On cue, Basile choked when he addressed his guests to express his gratitude.

A FINE WINE FROM LANGUEDOC

Selling a fine wine from Languedoc in Asia – a region enamoured with the classed growths of Bordeaux and the fine drops of Burgundy ‒ was never going to be easy.