Singapore’s wine scene has come a long way. The world is taking notice

The flagship event of Singapore Wine Week was a blind tasting called the Judgement of Singapore. It drew inspiration from a historic tasting held half a century ago in Paris, one still remembered for upending the established wine hierarchy.

In 1976, British wine merchant Steven Spurrier and his American colleague Patricia Gallagher organised the original tasting. They pitted leading California wines against top white Burgundies and red Bordeaux, inviting influential figures from the French wine world to judge. No one, including Spurrier, expected California to win. But California triumphed in both categories. The 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay won the white wine category, while the 1973 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon claimed the top spot among the reds.

The results caused an uproar. Odette Kahn, editor of La Revue du Vin de France, demanded her scorecard back. Spurrier later wrote that he was thrown out of a Burgundy cellar over the results. George Taber of Time magazine, the only journalist present that day, dubbed the tasting “The Judgment of Paris”. The event, later loosely dramatised in the movie Bottle Shock, punctured the idea of French superiority and transformed California’s standing.

Fifty years later, the aim in Singapore was not simply to re-enact the Paris tasting, but to give it a contemporary perspective in Asia, a region attracting growing attention in the wine world.