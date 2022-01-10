Binge-watched Single's Inferno? 5 facts about the hotel ‘paradise’

There’s no denying that we love a good ol’ reality dating show. The latest release that has us hooked is Single’s Inferno, which follows 12 South Korean singletons as they attempt to find love while stranded on a secluded island.

Their only escape is date nights in "paradise", where contestants and their chosen partners get to spend the night at a luxurious hotel. Here, they open up to each other about their ages and occupations, while they eat to their heart’s content, take a dip in the pool or hot tub or get massages at the spa.

So, where exactly is this "paradise"? Here's what we found.

1) THE HOTEL IS REALLY CALLED PARADISE

Fun fact: the resort referred to as "paradise" on Single’s Inferno is really called Paradise, or more specifically, Paradise City. It’s located near Incheon International Airport, approximately an hour away from Seoul. It is also located near to the "inferno" island Saseungbong-do where filming took place, which explains the helicopter rides contestants take to get to the hotel.