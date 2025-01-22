Inside Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, the ‘paradise’ of Single’s Inferno Season 4

Since the release of Season 1 of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, I’ve been hooked to the South Korean dating show. With a mix of irresistible eye candy, slow-burn chemistry, love triangles and a fascinating glimpse into Korean dating culture, who could possibly resist?

For the uninitiated, Single’s Inferno follows a group of young singles stranded on a deserted island in the search for love. Couples can only escape the island if they match up with one another for date nights, where they are taken via helicopter to “paradise”.

“Paradise” typically refers to a luxury hotel where couples spend the night together. During their stay, they indulge in good food, drinks, and take advantage of the hotel’s amenities, such as the jacuzzi, spa or pool.