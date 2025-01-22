Logo
Inside Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, the ‘paradise’ of Single’s Inferno Season 4
The romantic rendezvous of Single’s Inferno Season 4 unfolded at the luxurious Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, which served as the idyllic "paradise" escape for the stars of the hit Netflix reality show.

In Single's Inferno Season 4, couples spent the night in the Presidential Suite of Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul. (Photo: Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
22 Jan 2025 03:26PM
Since the release of Season 1 of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, I’ve been hooked to the South Korean dating show. With a mix of irresistible eye candy, slow-burn chemistry, love triangles and a fascinating glimpse into Korean dating culture, who could possibly resist?

For the uninitiated, Single’s Inferno follows a group of young singles stranded on a deserted island in the search for love. Couples can only escape the island if they match up with one another for date nights, where they are taken via helicopter to “paradise”.

“Paradise” typically refers to a luxury hotel where couples spend the night together. During their stay, they indulge in good food, drinks, and take advantage of the hotel’s amenities, such as the jacuzzi, spa or pool.

In Season 4, Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul served as the idyllic "paradise" escape for the stars of Single's Inferno. (Photo: Netflix)

Season 4 of Single’s Inferno premiered on Jan 14, and eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the familiar Banyan Tree logo shown during the hotel scenes. For this season, the enviable “paradise” getaway is none other than Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, which overlooks the scenic Namsan Mountain.

The resort has a Singapore connection too – it is operated and managed by Singapore-based global hospitality group, Banyan Group.

Covering a sprawling 70,000 sq m, the resort is housed in what was once the 21-storey Tower Hotel building, crafted in 1967 by architect Kim Swoo Geun, who also designed the Olympic stadium in Seoul. At the time of its construction, it was the highest building in Korea. After renovations, it reopened as Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul in 2010.

Facilities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, indoor pool, sauna, tennis court and a golf range. (Photo: Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul)

There are a total of 50 rooms and suites, several of which are equipped with a relaxation pool in the suite itself. The lucky stars of the show spent the night in the luxurious Presidential Suites  two-story accommodations that offer a bird’s-eye view of Seoul, framed by Namsan Mountain.

This season's cast include model Lee Si-an, sports newscaster Kim Min-seol, visual artist and former UDT soldier Yuk Jun-seo, aspiring actor Theo Jang and more.

Other facilities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, indoor pool, sauna, tennis court and a golf range. The outdoor pool even transforms into an ice rink in winter.

Cast of Single's Inferno, Kim Min-seol and Yuk Jun-seo, get to know each other in the relaxation pool. (Photo: Netflix)
Theo Jang and Lee Si-an on a date night in the Presidential Suite. (Photo: Netflix)

For dining, there are several restaurants at the hotel serving up different types of cuisine, from European, to Asian and Korean. The Moon Bar in particular, located on the highest floors of the hotel, is a romantic space for a night cap, with a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

Different hotels have served as “paradise” for the singles throughout the show’s various seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed at Paradise City, located near Incheon International Airport and an hour’s drive away from Seoul, while Season 3 was filmed at Grand Hyatt Jeju.

Source: CNA/st

