Solein ‒ a new protein ingredient 'made from air' ‒ makes its debut in Singapore

The laws of nature used to dictate that you simply cannot grow food out of thin air. But these are exciting times, as anyone who’s ever used ChatGPT to write an article about revolutionary new foods will tell you.

In a world first, Finnish food tech company Solar Foods debuted what it calls “the world’s most sustainable protein” on May 25 in Singapore.

Called Solein, the protein ingredient is produced using a bioprocess that sees microbes fed with carbon dioxide, hydrogen and oxygen and small amounts of nutrients. Solar Foods describes the process as one that resembles winemaking, “with carbon dioxide and hydrogen replacing sugar as the source of carbon and energy, respectively”. This innovative production method offers another promising solution to the ever-growing challenge of sustainable food production.