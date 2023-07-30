Forget Bali. For a slice of quiet paradise, head to Somewhere Lombok instead

“Before this, the site was bare land and a former illegal mining area. We have replanted a lot of vegetation around our building not only for aesthetic reasons, but also to refresh and cool the air for hotel guests,” highlighted Mendi Siahandan, head of operations at environmental engineering consultancy Eco Mantra that ensured that the best sustainable practices were employed.

“Somewhere Lombok manages its waste responsibly as well, by separating them into categories and sending them to a facility where we have confirmed that the waste is treated properly and does not end up in an illegal landfill. We are trying to eliminate as much single-use plastics as we can so the drinking water for guests are provided in glass bottles filled from our internal water-drinking station,” she added. Other ecological features include rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling to irrigate the landscaping.

Likewise, design director Anton Clark of Bali Landscape Company designed a scheme that could flourish in the dry Lombok weather without complicated maintenance. “Sustainable landscape design was the fundamental approach for making the gardens at Somewhere Lombok by using over 80 per cent drought-tolerant and indigenous species. This has less impact on the environment, less water use and improved impact on the biodiversity,” he explained.

In furnishing the interiors, the sisters worked closely with local industries. “It was very important for us to support the local community, who did a beautiful job. We also worked with local farms and fishermen, trying to source as locally as possible to support the villagers living around us,” said Claire.