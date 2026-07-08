What to do in Song Wat, one of Bangkok’s coolest neighbourhoods near Chinatown
From street art and indie boutiques to Michelin-starred dining and old-school shophouses, Song Wat offers a different way to explore Bangkok beyond the usual tourist trail.
At first glance, Song Wat looks like any other road in Bangkok with its weathered shophouses, motorcycles weaving through traffic and and pedestrians hurrying along its narrow walkways.
But the secrets of this neighbourhood quickly begin to reveal itself. Next to an old-school wholesale shop sits a minimalist fragrance boutique, part of the wider wave of Asian perfume brands currently having a moment for their nuanced, skin-close scents. Follow the trail of DSLR-toting creatives ducking into a side alley and you may stumble upon hidden courtyards filled with street art and third-wave cafes tucked into century-old buildings.
This mix of old and new, grit and polish helped earn Song Wat a place on Time Out’s 2023 list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods. Adjacent to Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, it was once a trading district along the Chao Phraya River. Today, the area is experiencing a renaissance led by a younger generation of chefs, designers and indie entrepreneurs reclaiming these heritage buildings and giving the neighbourhood a chic second life. Here’s how to spend a day exploring one of Bangkok’s coolest districts.
GETTING ORIENTED
We get it, the jumble of streets and alleys makes it easy to get lost but that is also part of the fun. Song Wat is best explored on foot because you never quite know what you are going to stumble upon next, so arm yourself with a battery-operated fan to beat the heat and get moving.
Start at Wat Traimit, home to the world’s largest solid gold Buddha, then make your way towards the river. Along the route, you will pass old shophouses still humming with activity, from traditional tea merchants to wholesalers selling sacks of dried seafood.
In an area shaped by Chinese communities for more than 300 years, there are several historic landmarks worth seeking out. One of the most notable is Chow Sue Kong Shrine, a Hokkien shrine that dates back more than 200 years and is known for its intricate dragon motifs.
Today, Song Wat’s contemporary identity is closely tied to its street art. One of the area’s most photographed works is the elephant mural by Belgian street artist ROA, painted on the side of a building overlooking a parking lot at 1067 Song Wat Road. Nearby lanes are filled with murals and illustrations across old warehouse walls, building facades and metal shutters.
If you prefer a little more insider access – or simply want someone else to do the navigating – The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok recently launched a guided walking experience through Song Wat led by a professional photographer. Part neighbourhood tour and part street photography workshop, it ventures beyond the obvious landmarks into lesser known but equally atmospheric corners you would likely miss on your own. Along the way, you can also pick up practical tips on framing, lighting and capturing the rhythm of street life without accidentally blocking traffic or irritating other pedestrians in the process.
WHERE TO BROWSE
Song Wat’s retail scene mirrors the neighbourhood itself with independent and design-forward stores that reward a slow browse.
Garcon Dept is a multi-label concept store with a playful curation of emerging Thai designers and niche international labels. Ustairs, rotating art exhibitions and creative showcases give the space the feel of a gallery-meets-clubhouse.
For fragrance lovers, Copenn is a highlight, with skin-close scents built around subtle woods, tea notes and soft florals. Its range spans incense, room sprays, candles and eau de parfums, while the minimalist interiors – all brushed steel, pale wood and clean lines – feel almost meditative against the bustle outside.
Another label worth seeking out is Onest, an artisanal scent and lifestyle brand with understated concoctions that are entirely climate appropriate.
Nearby, Tudi offers sleek, fashion-forward eyewear in silhouettes that would not look out of place in Seoul or Copenhagen. Vintage hunters should also make time for Khong Suay, where racks of pre-loved clothing, old memorabilia and quirky collectibles reward those willing to dig.
FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD
No trip to the Thai capital is complete without some serious eating, and Song Wat has evolved into one of the city’s most exciting dining enclaves.
One of the neighbourhood’s biggest names is Restaurant Potong by Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij, who was named Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2024 and The World’s Best Female Chef in 2025. Her Michelin-starred progressive Thai-Chinese restaurant, which ranked No 13 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, occupies the heritage building where her family once ran a Chinese herbal medicine business. It is now one of Bangkok’s toughest tables to secure, so reservations require planning – and a little luck.
The building itself has become a small culinary destination. Upstairs, Opium, ranked No 43 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, serves inventive cocktails in a moody, cinematic setting made for lingering.
Chef Pam also runs nearby sister concept Khao San Sek, where she takes a more relaxed approach to Thai cooking, built around essential ingredients such as rice, chilli, coconut, fish sauce and palm sugar. For something even more casual, eGa LAB has become a favourite among the creative crowd for playful sharing plates that spotlight regional Thai flavours. The rule here is simple: arrive hungry and order generously.
Of course, not everything here is new-school cool. One of the neighbourhood’s enduring institutions is Urai Han Palo, a family-run Michelin Bib Gourmand shophouse that has spent more than six decades perfecting Teochew-style braised goose. Served with fragrant rice and plenty of savoury gravy, it is a Bangkok classic that needs no updating.
TAKE A BREAK
A coffee stop feels almost mandatory here, not least because it is one of the best ways to people-watch. Cafes, small chocolatiers and ice cream parlours seem to appear around every corner, but Song Wat Coffee Roasters remains one of the area’s go-to caffeine stops, drawing a steady stream of regulars for its roasts and pastries.
For something non-caffeinated, FV is known for refreshing fruit granitas, alongside a small selection of edible souvenirs and lifestyle goods.
WHERE TO STAY
Accommodation around Song Wat itself still leans towards backpacker hostels and smaller guesthouses, though Bangkok has no shortage of polished hotels within easy reach. For instance, lifestyle boutique hotel Voco Bangkok Surawong is a recently launched option in a central location.
For a classic riverside stay, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok remains the grande dame, set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in historic Bang Rak. Further downstream, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River offers a more contemporary take on riverfront luxury, with expansive grounds, strong dining and a calmer sense of remove from the city’s bustle.
Those looking for a newer city base can consider The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, one of the city’s buzziest recent openings within the One Bangkok development. Many of its spacious rooms and suites overlook Lumphini Park, while its concierge-led experiences – from curated neighbourhood walks to cultural activities – make it a useful option for repeat Bangkok visitors who think they have seen it all.