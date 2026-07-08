What to do in Song Wat, one of Bangkok’s coolest neighbourhoods near Chinatown

At first glance, Song Wat looks like any other road in Bangkok with its weathered shophouses, motorcycles weaving through traffic and and pedestrians hurrying along its narrow walkways.

But the secrets of this neighbourhood quickly begin to reveal itself. Next to an old-school wholesale shop sits a minimalist fragrance boutique, part of the wider wave of Asian perfume brands currently having a moment for their nuanced, skin-close scents. Follow the trail of DSLR-toting creatives ducking into a side alley and you may stumble upon hidden courtyards filled with street art and third-wave cafes tucked into century-old buildings.

This mix of old and new, grit and polish helped earn Song Wat a place on Time Out’s 2023 list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods. Adjacent to Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, it was once a trading district along the Chao Phraya River. Today, the area is experiencing a renaissance led by a younger generation of chefs, designers and indie entrepreneurs reclaiming these heritage buildings and giving the neighbourhood a chic second life. Here’s how to spend a day exploring one of Bangkok’s coolest districts.