Why South African wines are a must-add to your wine collection: We pick 8 of the best

Over the past decade, South African wines have undergone a quality upgrade, impressing critics around the world.

The earthy and rustic red, pinotage, is no longer the flag bearer, giving way to powerful Bordeaux blends, evocative syrah, mineral-driven chardonnay, chenin blanc, and inspired white blends.

What remains constant is the "value for money" tag. The wines are priced much lower than the old-world charmers. But not for long. The country is making strides towards premiumisation, seeking more for their top-of-the-line drops.

"Premium South African wines are only being discovered now," said Mike Ratcliffe, managing director and co-founder of Vilafonte vineyards. "The price premium hasn't yet been gobbled up by the market, so at the top end of South African wine, the value is remarkable."