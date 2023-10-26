South Korean ingredients are becoming favourites at tables and in tipples. Here’s why

When chef Sun Kim was working with fellow Korean chef Louis Han on a four-hands menu that focused on premium produce from their homeland, both were pleasantly surprised.

The chefs, who helm one Michelin-starred establishments Meta and Naeum respectively, found seafood like keumtae (black throat sea perch) and galchi (silver belt fish). There were also smoked fish and soy sauces from Wangshin, which typically go through years of fermentation and more than 50 hours of smoking.

Kim said: “The seafood is not easy to come by. The artisan sauces contribute a rich and irresistible umami flavour, and they are exclusive and scarce, even in Korea. I had to change my menu to include them in.”