How corporates are using Squid Game to reflect on their business lives

By now, you’ve likely finished binge-watching Squid Game. The Netflix hit series is the talk of the town, with rising conversation on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

More surprisingly, Squid Game fever has even reached professional networking site LinkedIn, with many corporates sharing their reflections on business and career lessons gleaned from the show.

For one, the story of how writer Hwang Dong-hyuk had the script for Squid Game for over 10 years but was rejected by studios, investors and actors has resonated with the LinkedIn community.