Luxury cycling in Sri Lanka: Epic ride offers plentiful scenic, cultural, and culinary delights

No mode of transportation offers more scope for visceral thrills than cycling. And the sensory overload that travelling by means of pedal power provides is especially intense in Sri Lanka — one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

Falling like a tear from India’s flank, Sri Lanka’s otherworldly allure is legendary. Known to Arab traders as Serendib – fitting source material for the word ‘serendipity’ – and British colonists as Ceylon, Sri Lanka, with its tropical bounty of paradise beaches, jungle-clad mountains, and tumbling waterfalls, is as stunning as any place on earth.

And I’m getting an eyeful of this visual manna as I pilot a road bike along the shores of Yoda Lake en route to Yala National Park.On my left side, the expanse — created as a water source for agriculture centuries ago by an ancient king — is as inviting as any postcard scene. Distant green mountains frame the brilliant blue waters and water buffalo patrol the shallow depths. It's tempting to switch off and enjoy the view, but vigilance on these roads is necessary. Indeed, I’m nearly shunted off the road by a tuk-tuk emblazoned with the words “proud to be a Sri Lankan”.