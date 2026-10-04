Just four hours from Singapore, Sri Lanka offers two very different safari experiences

Spoiler alert: After four days on safari in Sri Lanka, I ended up not spotting a single leopard. Not a shadowy blur, a whisker or the lazy flick of a tail. But as it turned out, I had such a good time in the wild that it did not feel like much of a loss.

It certainly was not for lack of trying. I arrived at Yala National Park with high hopes, as the park is regarded as having one of the highest leopard densities in the world. But leopards are among the most elusive of big cats, so the rangers were careful to manage expectations.

Yet I did everything possible to improve the odds. I dragged my late-rising self out of bed before sunrise, downed double espressos and clambered into rickety safari jeeps with irrational, caffeine-fuelled optimism.