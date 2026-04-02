Where to stay, eat and unwind in Na Jomtien, Thailand

At dusk, a cool breeze skims across the shore as Casuarina trees sway languorously overhead. Chill lounge music pulses in the background as we sink into tangerine deck chairs and gaze at the setting sun with no more than a dozen people around us.

This tableau is far removed from the image that comes to mind at the mere mention of Pattaya. Often derided as Thailand’s capital of sleaze, Pattaya has, in the last decade, cleaned up its image and streets, confining its sordid activities mostly to hidden back alleys and its infamous Walking Street. Visitors with no intention of partaking in the city’s seedier side can experience a wholly different brand of tourism by heading south towards Na Jomtien, just a little over an hour’s drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Here, a world away from Pattaya’s rowdy nightlife, a tranquil stretch of coastline has slowly become home to a new generation of cafes, restaurants and design-led hotels. Among them is the bright white The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien, which opened in October 2025. Designed in collaboration with Thai architectural firm Onion and interior designers DIN Studio and Studio Lupine, The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien is a collection of four courtyards flanked by captivating buildings faceted with undulating curved walls that cast eye-catching shadows in the shifting sun.