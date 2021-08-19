Men, do you want to go on a staycation with your best buds?

High tea experiences, spa sessions. It’s safe to say that women have a variety of staycation options to choose from when it comes to a getaway with their girlfriends.

There are even hotel packages specially for pets, but what about one just for the guys?

Well, Fairmont Singapore has launched the “Mancation”, a staycation package catered towards men looking for a bonding experience with their closest male pals.

The package is a “tailored and thoughtful staycation package set to get any man’s approval”, the hotel said in a press release.

Starting from S$549++ for one and S$908++ for two, you’ll get a one-night’s stay in the Fairmont Room. The package, available for booking from now till November 2021, also comes with a spa treatment at Willow Stream Spa, starting with a back massage followed by an express facial.