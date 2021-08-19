Logo
Men, do you want to go on a staycation with your best buds?
A Singapore city hotel has launched a “Mancation” package, tailored for gents looking to catch up and bond with their pals.

Men, do you want to go on a staycation with your best buds?

Fairmont Singapore has teamed up with Glenmorangie and Truefitt & Hill to present the "ultimate luxury getaway for the big boys". (Photo: Fairmont Singapore)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
19 Aug 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 11:54AM)
High tea experiences, spa sessions. It’s safe to say that women have a variety of staycation options to choose from when it comes to a getaway with their girlfriends.

There are even hotel packages specially for pets, but what about one just for the guys?

Well, Fairmont Singapore has launched the “Mancation”, a staycation package catered towards men looking for a bonding experience with their closest male pals.

The package is a “tailored and thoughtful staycation package set to get any man’s approval”, the hotel said in a press release.

Starting from S$549++ for one and S$908++ for two, you’ll get a one-night’s stay in the Fairmont Room. The package, available for booking from now till November 2021, also comes with a spa treatment at Willow Stream Spa, starting with a back massage followed by an express facial.

After the spa session, head over to Anti:dote cocktail bar for an exclusive Glenmorangie whisky tasking experience. Whiskies include the Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 Year Old, Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Year Old and the Ardbeg 10 Year Old.

The evening culminates with a dinner at SKAI, located on the 70th floor of Swissotel. Opt for the four-course dinner set, paired with four distinctive local craft beers, or go for the free-flow A5 Miyazaki Ribeye steak, accompanied with a glass of wine and bottomless sides such as hand-cut chips and Hokkaido corn.

The next morning, wake up to a hearty breakfast at Italian restaurant, Prego.

SKAI's four course menu features the Chocolate Sphere for dessert. (Photo: Fairmont Singapore)

Mancationers will also receive a gift voucher for gentlemen barber and perfumer Truefitt & Hill, packaged in a pillow box along with an amenity kit. The voucher entitles guests to a choice between The Royal Cut or The Ultimate Shaving Experience at the nearby Ann Siang hill outlet.

The former consists of a haircut and shampoo, while the latter features Truefitt & Hill’s Traditional Hot Towel Wet Shave with a deep relaxing face massage.

The Mancation package is a “creative spin” on Fairmont’s well-received Mumcation package that launched last year, catering to mums, said Marcus Hanna, managing director of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel the Stamford. 

“As a man myself, I understand how equally important it is for men to have the occasional bonding time with a few good friends. The launch of Mancation is timely as gents can come together again in social settings to do the things they love,” Hanna continued.

Source: CNA/st/ds

