8 staycation packages to celebrate the holidays if you're not travelling this year end

Even if leisure travelling has made a return again with the launch of several Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), you may be a little hesitant to pack your bags and jet off for a holiday.

That doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a little break from your day-to-day schedule this year end. How about booking a staycation for some quality time with your loved ones instead? After all, you’ll get to skip the airport queues and the hassle of planning a trip that complies with VTL guidelines.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most enticing packages in Singapore.

CAPITOL KEMPINSKI