8 staycation packages to celebrate the holidays if you're not travelling this year end
After getting through the ups and downs of yet another hectic year, it’s time to reward yourself and your loved ones with an end-of-year staycation for some rest and rejuvenation.
Even if leisure travelling has made a return again with the launch of several Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), you may be a little hesitant to pack your bags and jet off for a holiday.
That doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a little break from your day-to-day schedule this year end. How about booking a staycation for some quality time with your loved ones instead? After all, you’ll get to skip the airport queues and the hassle of planning a trip that complies with VTL guidelines.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most enticing packages in Singapore.
CAPITOL KEMPINSKI
There’s nothing quite like experiencing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child. Treat the little ones to an Enchanted Christmas Family GlampKation at Capitol Kempinski. Available for bookings till Jan 7, 2022, the package comes with several highlights that will delight the children.
These include an in-room sleeping tent decorated with festive fairy lights and plush toys, a design-your-own Christmas tree and tote bag activity, take-home sleeping bags for the kids, as well as a surprise gift. The package is priced at S$798++ per night for the Grand Deluxe Room, and S$998++ per night for the Stamford Suite.
THE CLAN HOTEL
Now that you're rooted in town, take this time to check out one of Singapore's new hotel openings this year, The Clan Hotel. From now till Jan 7, 2022, book The Clan Celebrates: Kith and Kin package to pamper yourself and your loved ones with a one-night stay in the hotel’s signature MASTER Series room.
Priced from S$500, this package comes with a specially curated three-course festive feast for two at QIN Restaurant, featuring dishes such as the signature QIN Slaw salad, Roast Guinea Fowl and Phraya Rum Sticky Date Pudding.
Raise a glass with the limited edition celebratory brew, created together with The 1925 Brewing Co.
EQUARIUS HOTEL
To feel like you’re not actually in Singapore, your best bet is to book a staycation on Sentosa Island. If you’re looking for a tropical year-end getaway, book a stay at Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) Equarius Hotel. From S$658++ per night, enjoy spacious and breezy deluxe rooms or suites with balconies that boast breathtaking panoramic views of the verdant forest or the calming sea.
The package also comes complete with a decadent festive meal at some of RWS’ top-rated restaurants, including Syun, table65, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, OCEAN and Curate Cucina Pisana. The package is available for booking till Jan 2, 2022.
MARINA BAY SANDS
The year-end is a fantastic time for a stay at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. From now till Jan 5, 2022, guests can book MBS’ Sandsational Staycation Package. Priced at S$399 per night, it comes with a complimentary room upgrade. For every night’s stay, guests will also have a choice of four complimentary perks – a scent creation experience with Maison 21G, breakfast for two adults and one child at RISE Restaurant, tickets for two adults and one child at Future World, Sampan Rides and Digital World Canvas, and a S$70 nett dining credit.
On your stay, be sure to pay a visit to The Shoppes and soak in the Christmas air. The property will be decked out in red, white and gold Christmas ornaments to celebration the season, complete with a Christmas tree surrounded by life-sized arches.
OASIA RESORT SENTOSA
The end of the year is an opportune time to recharge the mind, body and soul. For a wellness-oriented staycation, check in to the newly opened Oasia Resort Sentosa. Priced at S$1,241, the Oasia Wellness Signature package, available for stays up till Dec 29, 2022, includes a two-night stay in a Junior Suite, where you’ll find in your room a yoga mat as well as wellness videos on-demand.
Also included in the package is a 60-minute body massage at Oasia Spa for two and complimentary unlimited wellness activities on the property. These run the gamut from qi gong sessions, yoga, zumba, aqua zumba and UFit. Join in a tea appreciation workshop at the Wellness Lounge, and for foodies, visit the nearby Mess Hall for a range of dining options.
PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING
Food is a form of comfort, so why not pair your staycation with a decadent afternoon tea experience? At Parkroyal Collection Pickering, book the Tea-cation Relaxation package, priced from S$300++, that comes with an afternoon tea experience for two at Lime Restaurant.
Tuck into the hotel’s signature Tiers of Joy with sweet and savoury delights infused with local flavours. Bites include nasi lemak ball, pandan coconut tart, chicken tandoori roll and more. Guests will also enjoy 15 per cent off food and beverage at hotel-operated dining outlets. This offer is valid till Mar 21, 2022.
OAKWOOD STUDIOS
Looking for a longer staycation than the regular one or two nights? This season, the stylish Oakwood Studios is offering a six-night Yuletide staycation for S$2,227++. The package puts you up in a one-bedroom apartment with private balcony, and yes, pets are welcome too.
Enjoy complimentary weekly continental breakfast in-a-box for hearty morning energy bowls, a fully equipped kitchen to whip up meals, and a bottle of champagne to toast off the holidays. Decorate your very own Christmas tree and bring home your creation as a souvenir of your little holiday from home. This package is valid for reservations and stays until Dec 21.
RAFFLES SINGAPORE
For the ultimate in luxury, how about a stay at Singapore’s grand dame? Celebrate the festive season with the Raffles Family Christmas Experience, priced from S$1,259++. The package features accommodation in a suite, along with daily breakfast for two adults and two children.
Together with the family, decorate your very own 40cm miniature Christmas tree. Aside from a S$50 nett dining and shopping credit each, the package also features one complimentary Christmas workshop for one child. The workshop varies from a terrarium, music box or wreath making workshop, depending on the day of stay. The package is available for stays till Dec 25.
