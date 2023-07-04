Staying in the hills of Sri Lanka’s enchanting tea country

The British managers of the tea plantations usually lived at the top of the hill, in spacious bungalows set on green-lawned estates overlooking the tea-shrubbed slopes and valleys below. A number of these bungalows have been converted into gorgeous little boutique hotels.

Leading the charge is Teardrop, a local Sri Lankan hotel group whose three tea country hotels ‒ evocatively named Camellia Hills, Goatfell and Nine Skies ‒ are the very last word in old world glam, but with excellent WiFi.

There is something wonderfully nostalgic about the three estates, especially if you experience them the old-fashioned way, which is to leisurely wend your way across the central highlands, spending two or three nights at each. (Anxious, OCD travellers can relax because Teardrop provides a driver who will pick you up from the airport and drive you to each hotel, before dropping you back at the airport at the end of the trip.)

What’s particularly attractive is the small number of rooms.