Stricter US border controls prompt business travel rethink

When Alexander, an Asian research scientist at a top US university, was getting ready for a work trip to Brazil, his preparations took an unusual turn — he consulted his lawyer, brought along a burner phone and carried a blank laptop. Once his work was complete, he uploaded his data to the cloud then scrubbed the machine clean before flying home. “I was advised to keep zero data on my devices,” he said. It was “extraordinarily disruptive”.

With Donald Trump back in the White House, many corporate executives, academics and government officials in Europe and elsewhere are approaching trips to the US with a level of caution more often associated with higher-risk jurisdictions such as China and some countries in the Middle East.

Stricter immigration enforcement and more aggressive border screenings — which can include searching and even copying data from travellers’ devices and, at times, denying entry — are prompting organisations to reassess the risks and protocols around even routine work travel. Contacts, emails, messages and social media posts could be subject to inspection, immigration lawyers said.

Under the Trump administration, the number of border searches for January to mid-May have already surpassed those recorded in the first half of 2024 — up 10 per cent year on year — according to US Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency.

Alexander, who, like other individuals that contributed to this article, asked to remain anonymous due to security concerns, is emblematic of the shift. “I’m an immigrant, not a US citizen, working on climate change, meeting stakeholders such as labour unions and academics in Brazil, a country led by a leftwing government . . . All of this can be turned against you,” he said.

Officials at his university, wary of a potential backlash from the Trump administration, said they would not provide legal aid should he encounter problems at the border, and advised him not to leave the country. The legal counsel he personally hired gave a stark warning, telling him border agents were in the mode of: “Find me the man and we’ll find the crime.”

The uncertainty follows Trump’s Jan 20 executive order, which aimed to put in place additional vetting and screening processes for foreigners seeking entry to the US and those already based there. It also laid the groundwork for new travel restrictions and a review of existing visas.

Assistant commissioner Hilton Beckham at the US Customs and Border Protection told the FT: “CBP’s search numbers are consistent with increases since 2021, and less than 0.01 per cent of travellers have their devices searched . . . Claims that CBP is searching more electronic media due to the administration change are false.”

She said searches played a “critical” national security role and “allegations that political beliefs trigger inspections or removals are baseless and irresponsible”.