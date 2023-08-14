This chef was told he would not last a week in this restaurant in Singapore. He stayed for 20 years

When Hong Kong chef Cheung Siu Kong joined Summer Pavilion in 2003, he was told by a senior that he’d probably not last more than a week. Fortunately, he proved him wrong.

Cheung made it through 10 years before he was appointed chef de cuisine at the contemporary Cantonese restaurant located in The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. He elevated classic Cantonese dishes with distinctive flavours and modern plating and led the restaurant to receive its first Michelin star in 2016 — an accolade it has retained ever since. This year, it sashayed into the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants long list at No. 84, the first Cantonese restaurant in Singapore to do so.

It was practicality more than inspiration that led 54-year-old Cheung to his first job at Lei Garden Restaurant in Hong Kong as a 19-year-old. He shared frankly: “I had some interest in cooking but really it was all about earning a living.” He got married soon after and became a father at 21 years old, which only accentuated his sense of duty to put food on the table. Whatever harsh training that old-school shifus (chef mentors) were then known to dish out were all taken in his stride to be better at his profession. “We worked as a team in the kitchen and just did whatever it takes to achieve the standards that we set for ourselves,” he said matter-of-factly. In 1996, he moved to Singapore to work in Lei Garden before joining Summer Pavilion.