Why Suntory’s oldest blended whisky, the Hibiki 40-Year-Old, costs S$47,000. It is also sold out

Bigger-sized old casks were sought, where the whiskies within had gone through a slower maturation process and the casks have already been used three or four times. In particular, the ones aged in Yamazaki’s American white oak casks had “antique and nostalgic aromas that were not lively or brilliant but very soft and warm, like an aroma of history found in old temples and libraries,” said Fukuyo, who has been with Suntory since 1984.

The golden hues of the spirit reminded Fukuyo of the patina on Buddhism statues and he wanted to capture a sense of temple tradition and history in the spirit. He said: “During the one year of barrel-ageing the Hibiki 40, I went to a very old temple to confirm the image I had in mind for the whisky and was satisfied that it was what I had imagined it to be.”

It is all about nuances in this spirit. Best drunk neat, the Hibiki 40 requires thoughtful sips to appreciate the delicate whiffs of Japanese loquat, dry lemon peel and clove on the nose as well as roasty cacao with undertones of dried figs, yuzu and acacia honey on the palate. At the end is a lingering aftertaste of musky, spiced notes. The deep maturation in American, Spanish and Mizunara Japanese oak casks adds to the overall complexity.