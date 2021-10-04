In Johor, a new 284-room hotel surrounded by pristine nature

It has been a while since we’ve been able to make a weekend trip to Johor, but here’s something to look forward to when cross-border travel resumes.

Hotel developer Sunway Hospitality has announced the launch of Sunway Hotel Big Box, the first Sunway hotel in southern Malaysia and “a new haven of nature and adventure”.

Located in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, an integrated township with residential, hospitality, retail and educational elements, the 284-room hotel is opening in phases starting in October.

It offers guests access to a pristine 7.3 sq km natural playground, surrounded by lush mangrove forests resulting from preservation and conservation efforts by Sunway.

Couples, families and corporate groups can look forward to an escape into nature within the eco-paradise, which will offer cycling paths, hiking trails and more.