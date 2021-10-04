In Johor, a new 284-room hotel surrounded by pristine nature
Situated in the integrated township of Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, the newly launched Sunway Hotel Big Box offers guests access to a verdant playground with nature and adrenaline-fuelled activities.
It has been a while since we’ve been able to make a weekend trip to Johor, but here’s something to look forward to when cross-border travel resumes.
Hotel developer Sunway Hospitality has announced the launch of Sunway Hotel Big Box, the first Sunway hotel in southern Malaysia and “a new haven of nature and adventure”.
Located in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, an integrated township with residential, hospitality, retail and educational elements, the 284-room hotel is opening in phases starting in October.
It offers guests access to a pristine 7.3 sq km natural playground, surrounded by lush mangrove forests resulting from preservation and conservation efforts by Sunway.
Couples, families and corporate groups can look forward to an escape into nature within the eco-paradise, which will offer cycling paths, hiking trails and more.
There are also adrenaline-fuelled activities such as ATV driving, go-karting, paintballing, indoor snowboarding and more at the nearby X-Park, one of the largest extreme adventure theme parks in Malaysia, located within walking distance from the hotel.
Guests can also indulge in retail therapy at the nearby Sunway Big Box Retail Park – a 50,000 sq ft open-air mall with numerous retail, F&B and entertainment outlets, including 13 large warehouse-style concept stores.
During the soft-opening phase later this year, guests will be able to book the stylish 32 sq m Deluxe King or Twin Rooms, which can host up to two adults and two children, or the spacious 57 sq m Family Suites, which feature a separate living space, two bathrooms, a bedroom with a Super King or Twin beds, a sofa bed, capsule coffee machine and microwave.
As part of Sunway’s commitment to the environment, each hotel room will provide reusable, sanitised and sealed stainless-steel bottles, with water dispensers on every floor. Guest bathrooms will feature organic shampoos and bath gels in recyclable containers.
Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool and children’s pool, 24-hour fitness centre, a Pool Bar and The Pendas Cafe, which serves local and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Sunway Hotel Big Box is located 5 km away from the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.
Now all that’s left is to patiently wait for borders to reopen, so we may resume our weekend trips once again.