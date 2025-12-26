Sushi Kimura returns as an ultra-intimate eight-seat restaurant at Conrad Singapore Orchard

After a year-long hiatus, Sushi Kimura returns as Sushi Kimura Plus.

The restaurant, which had a Michelin star when it closed in Nov 2024, is relaunching at the Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel in Cuscaden Road.

Currently hosting friends and regulars, it will officially open at the end of the month and begin taking reservations on Jan 2.

Sushi Kimura Plus is the culmination of a 12-year search for the perfect location, chef Tomoo Kimura told CNA Luxury.

While his previous restaurant had 22 seats, this has just eight.