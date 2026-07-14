Sushi Ryujiro by Michelin-starred Ryujiro Nakamura returns with a new home at Capitol Kempinski

After closing its doors at Shaw Centre early this year, Sushi Ryujiro is making a confident comeback with new business partnership and a restaurant designed entirely from scratch at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

From July 15, diners in Singapore will get to enjoy the same ingredients and philosophy that propelled Sushi Ryujiro Tokyo to its first Michelin star in 2021. The loyal regulars amassed during its two-year run here have already started sending gifts.

Chef Ryujiro Nakamura “wasn’t simply looking for another restaurant location”, he told CNA Luxury. “I was looking for a place that could support the kind of experience I wanted to create.” He was primarily drawn to the space in the heart of the city “within one of Singapore’s most iconic heritage landmarks. There is a sense of history and timelessness about The Capitol that resonates with the philosophy of Sushi Ryujiro.”