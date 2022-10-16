Sustainable travel: A road trip in Finland with the all-electric Polestar 2 and off-grid living at the Koja House

Would you drive an electric vehicle on a road trip to the countryside in a foreign land?

If you had asked me two years ago, I’d probably have said ‘no’. But electric vehicles have come a long way since, and they certainly proffer much greater range on a full charge today.

And so I find myself in rural Finland, en route from Helsinki to Fiskars Village (yes, home of the famous scissors) in the fully electric Polestar 2, on invitation by the Swedish electric performance car brand.

They’ve given me the top-ranging model of three available variants: the Long Range Dual Motor, equipped with two electric motors that generate a range of 480 km, which should more than suffice for the 174km return solo road trip – lest I get spectacularly lost, which is highly unlikely as this is the first car in the world to feature Google built-in, and Polestar is known for its accurate, intuitive and reliable satnav system.