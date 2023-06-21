Rotten grapes, honeyed sips: A look at the sweet wines of Sauternes

Winemakers like to describe their vineyards as a microcosm; a little universe in which flora and fauna co-exist and sometimes conflict with each other. A simpler way of looking at it is to think of the vineyard as a town in the Wild West where there’s a melange of good guys and bad guys; strong ones and weak ones, each playing a role that has an impact, for better or worse, on their community.

Among insects, there are beneficial ones and harmful ones. For example, ladybugs are considered helpful insects as they feed on aphids and moth eggs on vine leaves and grapes, preventing infestation in the vineyards.

Like in any Old West tale, there’s always a mysterious antihero who straddles the line, a character with ambiguous morals and intentions; a “Man with No Name”, so to speak. In the vineyard, this role goes to a fungus, which has a name — botrytis cinerea. Botrytis cinerea — commonly referred to as botrytis rot — is widely considered a winemaker’s nightmare. When conditions are wet and humid in the vineyard, for instance, after a rainy spell, botrytis spores attack the grapes, penetrating their skins. If the wet conditions persist, the fungal infections spread and worsen, threatening the entire crop. By this stage, the fruit is sheathed in an ugly grey mould known as grey rot.