Switzerland for non-skiers: A winter holiday in Gstaad, Zermatt and St Moritz

I have a confession: I’ve tried so hard to enjoy skiing. Like so many of us who live in the hot, humid tropics, I’m beguiled by the idea of snow sports – the effortless glide down powdery slopes, lungs filled with the crisp bite of cold air.

What I do not love is the reality of strapping planks to my feet and launching myself downhill, armed only with the vague hope that gravity – and some undiscovered reserve of balance – will deliver me safely, and stylishly, to the bottom. After years of earnest attempts and repeated humblings, I arrived at a simple conclusion: fear is not, in fact, exhilarating – and skiing is simply not for me.

If that sounds familiar, you are hardly alone. For many travellers, especially those who did not grow up skiing or snowboarding from childhood, the romance of winter often stops just short of the ski lift. And yet winter travel remains very much our thing.

Few places understand this better than Switzerland. While its snowy reputation has long been tethered to the slopes, this impossibly picturesque country offers a far more nuanced take on the winter holiday – one that goes well beyond extreme snow sports. From frozen lakes transformed into elegant playgrounds in St Moritz to glacier walks in the Bernese Oberland, and restorative spa rituals designed to thaw both body and spirit, Switzerland proves that a snow getaway does not necessarily have to come with skis attached.

With that in mind, the question becomes: Where should a non-skier begin?