Heading to Taipei? Here are some places to check out

What do you think of when one mentions Taipei? More than a decade ago, tourist websites would mainly highlight attractions like the Taipei National Palace Museum, the city’s famous night markets and, of course, the pagoda-like Taipei 101 skyscraper that held the record for world's tallest building until Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pushed ahead in 2010.

Sure, these destinations open the eyes of visitors to the city’s juxtaposition of cultural history and modernity, but Taipei also has many other facets worth checking out – cue the beautiful cafes, world-class art destinations and international hotel brands arriving this year designed by top-name architects (Capella, Four Seasons, Park Hyatt and Andaz are some properties to note in your 2025 travel plans to Taipei).

WORLD-CLASS CUISINE

A city’s gastronomy scene is a good barometer for its cool quotient and risk-taking appetite. For a start, Taipei now has 157 Michelin-starred venues. Maverick Chef Andre Chiang may have shuttered Raw at the end of 2024 but in the past 10 years, his singular establishment has paved the way for culinary experimentation in this home city.

One inventive restaurant is Michelin-starred Mume. A main stay on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in recent years, it is the first restaurant of Mume Hospitality Group founded by chef Richie Lin, an alumnus of Sydney’s Quay and Copenhagen’s Noma.