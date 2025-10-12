Taiwan’s underrated east coast is a gem for nature lovers

The first thing I noticed upon arriving at a trailhead in Yushan National Park in Taiwan was a saxophonist jamming on the side of the road. Eyes closed, he was immersed in his music, surrounded by staggering mountains and verdant forest. He seemed to be expressing his joy at being in nature, which in Taiwan, I found, is never far away.

As I entered the park, the faint notes of the sax blended with the insistent murmurs of cicadas and the rustling of leaves. Hiking a portion of the historic Walami Trail, in a park that Indigenous groups have long inhabited, my partner and I saw only a handful of people. Mostly we took in sensational views of waterfalls and river valleys, and searched for elusive wildlife like muntjac deer and rock macaques. As we crossed a gently swaying suspension bridge, the world felt far away.

It was hard to believe that the trailhead was a brief cab ride from a major train station in Hualien, the largest city on Taiwan’s rugged east coast, home to roughly 100,000 people.

We hadn’t known much about travelling in Taiwan before our weeklong trip there. Sure, I was familiar with tourism buzzwords like bubble tea, night markets and the bamboo-stalk-like Taipei 101. But I was in the dark about the extent and accessibility of Taiwan’s bounty of nature until I talked with local experts.

International tourists have a “pretty low awareness” of Taiwan, said Michael McCreesh, a co-founder of Origin Wild, a local tour company.

According to him, 70 per cent of the island is covered in forests and mountains, but the image of Taiwan in a lot of Western minds is an industrial manufacturing hub that’s an urban hellscape.

Premier outdoor experiences like hiking, cycling, surfing, diving and canyoning are available on the east coast — where “Taiwan truly shines,” according to McCreesh — and can all generally be reached by a fast train or car ride.