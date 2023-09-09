Tanzania: Where to stay and what to expect

A few weeks ago, I found myself in a 12-seater Cessna, flying to safari expert andBeyond’s recently revamped Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge in Tanzania. Our route took us over tree-covered plains, then Lake Manyara, a vast taupe-coloured body of water bordered by sand flats dotted with palm trees. Then I saw it – my first animal – a giraffe, like a child’s forgotten plaything, and felt that familiar frisson of excitement that only safari brings.

“In Tanzania, the inflight entertainment is through the window,” joked our pilot, a line he knew would draw appreciative laughter.

Minutes later, a silver ribbon of water appeared below, this time a tributary of the mighty Grumeti River, lined with small suites. After an aborted landing (thanks to baboons parading across the airstrip), I finally arrived at the lodge, which reopened last June after an extensive rebuild. And what an arrival. The foyer immediately opens up to a river filled with snorting, splashing hippos, a sight guaranteed to transfix you for several minutes. (Quick tip: Grumeti’s resident hippos are active day and night, so bring earplugs if you’re a light sleeper.)