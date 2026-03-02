Why Tasmania is producing some of the world’s best single malt whiskies

The origin story of Tasmanian whisky is riveting when Bill Lark of Lark Distillery tells it.

Inspiration struck in the Central Highlands during a trout-fishing trip in 1989, when Bill caught a four-pound brown trout. Later that night, while sipping a late-night dram with his wife, Lyn, and his in-laws to celebrate the catch, Bill wondered why Tasmania didn’t make its own single malt.

“We obviously grow good barley,” he said. “Our water is second to none, and our climate is every bit as good as parts of the world that make whiskey, like Scotland,” he recounted, sitting across from me in Hobart, with master distiller Chris Thomson beside him.

Bill’s wife, Lyn, encouraged him to give it a go – and he did. Unbeknownst to them, the Larks had sparked what would become Australia’s whisky industry.

Neither Bill nor Lyn – a land surveyor and a survey draftsperson – had any distillation experience at the time. Compounding the challenge, the Distillation Act 1901 banned small distilleries in Tasmania.

“I've never let being told how hard it would be stop me from doing anything,” recalled Bill, who lobbied the local MP, Duncan Kerr. Kerr, in turn, took the case to the Minister of Small Business and Customs, Barry Jones, resulting in an amendment to the legislation. Bill secured a licence in 1992 and founded Lark Distillery – the first Tasmanian distillery in 153 years.