Inside Temasek Shophouse: Orchard Road’s restored buildings and their hidden histories

In October 1929, the first-ever privately purchased aeroplane in Malaya arrived in Singapore. After being assembled in a workshop, the Avro Avian aircraft was wheeled to the showroom of Malayan Motors, located at 14-20 Orchard Road. It remained on display before its owner, H Stratton-Brown of Kuala Lumpur, came south to collect it.

For something like this to happen at the same address in 2025 – almost a century later – would be inconceivable. It therefore makes it particularly precious that the information was unearthed and brought to light. The good news is there is so much more where that came from.

Today, this Orchard Road unit is one of four that make up Temasek Shophouse, a social impact hub that is home to Temasek Trust – the philanthropic arm of Temasek Holdings – among others. The spot where the plane was exhibited is now Banyan Cove, a beautifully restored ground-floor event space with a double-volume ceiling – one that easily invites the imagination to fill it with small planes and cars.

The rest of Temasek Shophouse is equally storied. All four buildings were constructed in the early 20th century, during the interwar years, and were occupied by different owners and tenants. For instance, one was a distributor of international films; another had a secret vault hidden underground; a third operated a bar and restaurant.

Fortunately, they were gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which recognised them as one of only a handful of remaining street blocks along Orchard Road. In addition to protecting their architectural and interior features, the histories within these walls have also been thoroughly researched and, where possible, preserved.