At Tenshima, tempura meets kaiseki in a generously proportioned meal

Japanese cooking techniques are famously delicate. The lightness of the country’s food owes much to the use of little more than heated water or broth. Which thus makes tempura seem incongruous. How did something as rib-sticking as deep-fried batter-clad seafood and vegetables make their way into the Japanese culinary canon?

For that, we have the Portuguese to thank. Their first sailors arrived in southern Japan on a Chinese ship in 1543. Jesuit missionaries followed, eventually passing on a recipe for deep-fried flour-dusted green beans called peixinhos da horta.

These snacks were served ad tempora cuaresme (“in the time of Lent” in Latin), which is where tempura derives its name. Over time, the Japanese perfected the recipe and technique for cooking tempura (as they do) to yield the ethereally light morsels of deep-fried fritters we are familiar with today.

This evolution of tempura eventually entered the realm of fine restaurants, where diners sit around a counter like baby birds in a nest waiting eagerly to be fed morsel after deep-fried morsel of batter-sheathed food. The latest of these to hit Singapore is Tenshima, helmed by chef Takahiro Shima, who brings the rigour of kaiseki to an elevated tempura meal.