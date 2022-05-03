Thai dining: Book a table at these 7 new restaurants on your next trip to Bangkok and Phuket

Thailand's fine dining sector is made from stern stuff. Given the trauma of the last couple of years, it has needed to be. Frequent closures and restrictions allied to patchy government support have made the pandemic era a trial for the hospitality sector around the Kingdom.

Some familiar favourites are no more. Those that have remained have been forced to evolve in the face of adversity. Others still have emerged during this painful period to inject new momentum into the gourmet scene in Thailand.

If you’re planning your next holiday in Thailand, here are some of the top tables you may not have noted before.