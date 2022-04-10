Traveling to Thailand? Here are 9 of the best new resorts and hotels for your next holiday

It's an obvious understatement that the pandemic has wreaked devastation on Thailand's vital tourism sector. For the past two or so years, the country’s big-ticket destinations have been starved of international visitors. Visitors, in turn, have been denied Thailand's uniquely vibrant blend of high octane dining and nightlife, and paradise beaches and landscapes.

But all has not been quiet. Indeed, Bangkok and other favourites over the length and breadth of the country have welcomed a spate of notable resort openings. With travel to Thailand from Singapore now opening up again, here are a few of the country’s most cherishable new addresses.

CAPELLA BANGKOK

Eagerly anticipated before its opening in October 2020, Capella Bangkok has lived up to expectations – even without the benefit of international travel for a large part of its existence so far.