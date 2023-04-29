Michelin-worthy dining: The restaurants to try when you're in Phuket and Phang Nga

With a proud food culture that combines Chinese, Indian and Arabic Muslim, and European elements, Phuket has never been a slouch in the culinary stakes. For lovers of hawker and traditional fare – as well as Thai-style seafood – the holiday island and neighbouring province Phang Nga has long ranked near the top of Thailand's gastronomic standings.

Yet it's fair to say that the fine dining scene in the area has evolved significantly since Michelin inspectors started doing their rounds in 2019. Pru, at the palatial Trisara resort, remains the only Michelin-starred venue in the area. But other contenders are vying to add to the star count in the area. Here are some of the likely candidates for elevation.